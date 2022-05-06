‘My Skin Was Giving Me a Lot of Trouble’: Actor Mumtaz on Her Hospitalisation

Mumtaz said, “I suffer from Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Colitis both. It was a sudden attack of diarrhea which did not stop despite the best of medication. Hence, hospitalisation was required. In the hospital too, it took me seven days to normalise.”

She added, “My skin was giving me a lot of trouble. Being an Iranian, my skin is very delicate. I was on drip for an entire week in the hospital."