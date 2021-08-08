Pic: Farah Khan's Fangirl Moment With Mumtaz, Reena Roy & Malika Randhawa
Farah Khan recently bumped into Mumtaz, Reena Roy and Malika Randhawa at a restaurant.
On Saturday, filmmaker Farah Khan had her 'fan moment' as she bumped into 'icons of Bollywood', Mumtaz, Reena Roy and Malika Randhawa at a restaurant.
Farah took to Instagram to post a picture of her with the veteran actors.
"What joy to bump into my favourite ladies... #ICONS of Bollywood.. Mumtaz, Reena Roy and Malika Randhawa #fanmoment. They hav such grace and joi de vivre.. n so full of fun", Farah wrote alongside the photo.
Farah Khan credited Malika Randhawa's son, Shaad Randhawa, for clicking the picture. "Thank u Shaad Randhawa for leaving ur lunch n clicking our pics," she wrote.
On the work front, Farah Khan has been quite busy with her projects. Last month, she directed an advertisement shoot featuring MS Dhoni. Before that, she collaborated with actor Sonu Sood for the music video of the reprised version of 'Tum To Thehre Pardesi'.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.