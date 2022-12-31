Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Court Sends Sheezan Khan to 14-Day Judicial Custody
Tunisha Sharma's alleged boyfriend Sheezan Khan, co-starred with her in 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul'.
The Vasai court in Maharashtra on Saturday, 31 December, sent Sheezan Khan, the accused in television actor Tunisha Sharma's death case, to a 14-day judicial custody, as per a report by ANI. Tunisha allegedly died by suicide on the set of Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul in Vasai, Maharashtra's Palghar district, on 24 December. She was 21.
Sheezan and Tunisha worked together in Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul and were allegedly dating.
Within hours of her demise, the actor's mother, Vanita Sharma, filed a complaint against Sheezan. He was arrested after a case of abetment to suicide was registered against him and was sent to four-day police custody on 25 December.
In continuation of the ANI report, the Waliv police on Saturday produced the 28-year-old actor in court after his custody ended. Besides, the police have so far recorded the statements of 27 people in the case.
In a press conference held in Mumbai on Friday, Tunisha's mother made several accusations against Sheezan, raising suspicion of 'murder' as well.
Tunisha had worked in shows like Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, Ishq Subhan Allah, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, and Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat.
The actor also appeared in Bollywood movies including Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, and Dabangg 3.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Tunisha Sharma Sheezan Khan
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.