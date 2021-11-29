'Ruined My Hair': Taapsee Pannu on Chemically Straightening Her Hair Twice
Taapsee Pannu said that she was insecure about how she looked.
Taapsee Pannu has opened up about trying to 'fit in' before she made it big as an actor. In an interview to Cosmopolitan magazine, Taapsee said that she was insecure about how she looked, and even underwent a chemical treatment to straighten her curly hair.
"It was the opposite of everything I was. I didn't have those big ‘doe eyes’; I didn't have an elegant, small nose...I had this large, ‘royal nose’, as people call it. I didn't have luscious lips or straight, silky hair, the kind that actresses flipped around. I had curly hair, and I remember noticing that none of the actresses on television had hair that looked like mine. So, while I was still in school, I visited a salon to get my hair chemically straightened twice, using the terrible chemical treatments. And that ruined my hair. At first, I was so frustrated to have limp ends with curly bits growing on the top, and then I was horrified when my hair started to fall".Taapsee Pannu, Actor
She added, "So yes, I did not fit the conventional parameters of beauty. And for many years, I tried to change myself, and failed miserably at it. Until finally I realised that I need to live with—and love—what I have…today, I understand how beautiful it is when you truly love the way you are.”
On the work front, Taapsee has a number of films in the pipeline. She will feature in Looop Lapeta, Dobaaraa, Shabaash Mithu, Blurr and Mishan Impossible.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.