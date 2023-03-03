Netizens Show Outpour Of Support As Sushmita Sen Recovers From Heart Attack
A social media user commented, "I think the cardiologist forgot to mention that you have a heart of gold too!!!"
Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen recently revealed that she suffered a heart attack. On Thursday, March 2nd, Sen took to her Instagram to share the news.
Despite the scare, she expressed gratitude for the "timely aid & constructive action" that helped her recover. In the post, the actor also provided an update on her health, assuring fans that she was now feeling better.
Take a look:
Fans and well-wishers flooded social media with messages of love and encouragement for the star, who has been an icon in the entertainment industry for many years. As the news spread, scores of netizens poured in, wishing for the actor's speedy recovery.
The overwhelming response from netizens demonstrates the deep connection that people have with their favorite celebrities, and how they come together during times of crisis. As Sushmita Sen continues on her road to recovery, it is heartwarming to see the tremendous amount of care and compassion being shown towards her.
Take a look at some of the reactions:
Sushmita Sen
