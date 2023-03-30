'Doing Exactly What I Love': Sushmita Sen Celebrates One Month Since Angioplasty
Earlier in March, Sushmita Sen took her fans by shock when she revealed that she had survived a major heart attack.
Sushmita Sen, who recently survived a heart attack, is celebrating the completion of one month since her angioplasty. The actor took to Instagram on 29 March, and shared a stunning video of herself "doing exactly what she loves to do."
In the monochrome video, Sushmita can be seen posing for the camera in a black dress. The video seems to be from the shoot of her upcoming web series Taali, as she introduces her crew towards the end of the video.
She captioned her post, "Celebrating the completion of one month since my Angioplasty…by doing exactly what I love doing…WORKING!!! Lights, camera, ACTION & of course @flavienheldt creating his magic!!! This beautiful song, a forever favourite plays on repeat!!!"
Take a look at her post here:
After sharing the news of her cardiac arrest, the 47-year-old actor conducted a live session on Instagram to share a health update with her fans. Speaking about the incident, she said, "I survived a very big heart attack. It was very big. 95 percent blockage in the main artery. It was a phase and it passed. It doesn’t put fear in my heart."
"I am very lucky to be on the other side. It doesn’t put fear in me, instead I now have a feeling of promise to look forward to something," Sen further added in her video.
On the work front, Sen was last seen in the Emmy-nominated series Aarya. She will soon be seen in its third season. Besides, the actor is also gearing up for her upcoming web series Taali, where she will be essaying the role of Shreegauri Sawant, a transgender activist.
Topics: Sushmita Sen
