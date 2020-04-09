Disney+ Hotstar Series ‘Hostages’ to Air on Star Plus Next Week

The lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic has forced television channels to take unorthodox routes to keep their audience, which is staying at home, engaged, as no new episodes for the ongoing series can be shot. While some have brought back old shows, others have resorted to airing OTT series.

Now, Star Plus will begin airing the Disney+ Hotstar Special Hostages, an official adaptation of an Israeli show by the same title, starting 13 April. The crime thriller, which will air at 22:30 pm, stars Tisca Chopra, Ronit Roy, Parvin Dabas, Aashim Gulati and Mohan Kapoor. The show had first released on the online streaming platform in May 2019.

The 30-minute long episodes will replace the paranormal show Nazar 2, starring Monalisa.