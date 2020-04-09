Disney+ Hotstar Series ‘Hostages’ to Air on Star Plus Next Week
The lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic has forced television channels to take unorthodox routes to keep their audience, which is staying at home, engaged, as no new episodes for the ongoing series can be shot. While some have brought back old shows, others have resorted to airing OTT series.
Now, Star Plus will begin airing the Disney+ Hotstar Special Hostages, an official adaptation of an Israeli show by the same title, starting 13 April. The crime thriller, which will air at 22:30 pm, stars Tisca Chopra, Ronit Roy, Parvin Dabas, Aashim Gulati and Mohan Kapoor. The show had first released on the online streaming platform in May 2019.
The 30-minute long episodes will replace the paranormal show Nazar 2, starring Monalisa.
Ever since the pandemic forced the government to implement a nationwide lockdown several old shows have been brought back. Doordarshan began the re-telecast of late 80s and early 90s shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat, Shaktimaan, Circus and Byomkesh Bakshi.
Also many web shows have now made it to TV. Zee TV brought three Alt Balaji web series to their channel during prime time - Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar-starrer Karle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi’s Baarish and Ronit Roy, Mona Singh and Gurdeep Kohli-led Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain.
The first season of the ‘Hostages’ has 10 episodes. The story revolves around Dr Meera, played by Tisca Chopra, who is set to perform an operation on the chief minister of the state, but the night before she can do that, her family is taken hostage. The crooks demand her to ensure the operation is successful, in return for the safety of her husband and children.
