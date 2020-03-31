Shaktimaan & Chanakya Re-Telecast: Check Date, Time & How to Watch

Mukesh Khanna's show Shaktimaan, one of the most popular television serials in India in the 90s, is returning because of huge public demand. People can watch the re-telecast of the 90s show on their television now.

Similarly, another popular show Chanakya is also lined up for re-telecast on DD Bharti in April. After the government announced the return of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan and BR Chopra's Mahabharat in light of the 21-day lockdown announced by PM Modi, people started demanding their favourite TV serials be re-telecasted.

As the re-telecast of Ramayan and Mahabharat was announced, Shah Rukh Khan's Circus and Rajit Kapur's Byomkesh Bakshi also got re-telecasted.