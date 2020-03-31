Shaktimaan & Chanakya Re-Telecast: Check Date, Time & How to Watch
Mukesh Khanna's show Shaktimaan, one of the most popular television serials in India in the 90s, is returning because of huge public demand. People can watch the re-telecast of the 90s show on their television now.

Similarly, another popular show Chanakya is also lined up for re-telecast on DD Bharti in April. After the government announced the return of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan and BR Chopra's Mahabharat in light of the 21-day lockdown announced by PM Modi, people started demanding their favourite TV serials be re-telecasted.

As the re-telecast of Ramayan and Mahabharat was announced, Shah Rukh Khan's Circus and Rajit Kapur's Byomkesh Bakshi also got re-telecasted.

DD National Channel Number List

DTH ProviderChannel Number
Dish TVChannel 193 (SD), 4030 (HD)
Tata SkyChannel 114
Independent TVChannel 205
Airtel Digital TVChannel 148
Videocon D2HChannel 149
Sun Direct DTHChannel 310
DD Free DishChannel 1
d2hChannel 149
Cignal Digital TVChannel 171 (SD)

How to Watch Shaktimaan Re-Telecast on TV?

Mukesh Khanna's 90s show Shaktimaan will be aired on Doordarshan channel/DD National.

Shaktimaan Re-Telecast Date and Time

The re-telecast of Shaktimaan will be aired for 1 hour daily on DD National from 1 PM starting in April.

How to Watch Chanakya Re-Telecast on TV?

The re-telecast of late 90s show Chanakya will be aired on DD Bharti.

Chanakya Re-Telecast Date and Time

The 47 episodes of the series Chanakya are scheduled to be re-telecasted in the first week of April.

Chanakya series was directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Shaktimaan aired for the first time in 1997. At the time, both the shows gathered a huge audience. Shaktimaan was played by Mukesh Khanna. The show was discontinued in 2005 after nearly eight years.

