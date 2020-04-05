Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Khichdi Are Making A Return To Television
After the return of popular shows like Mahabharat and Ramayan, the list has grown to add two extremely loved comedy shows: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi. With the COVID-19 lockdown forcing Indians to stay home for over two weeks now, this news has come in like an answered prayer. The shows will be aired between 10 am and 12 noon on Star Bharat from Monday 6th April 2020.
Actor Satish Shah took to Twitter to confirm the news, 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi will be aired between 10 am and 12 noon on Star Bharat from Monday 6th April 2020., he said in his post:
The Twitter account of channel Star Bharat also confirmed the news with two posts about the two shows. About Khichdi, the channel said: “After 18 years, Jayeshree and Babuji will bicker again. Watch ‘Khichdi’ 6 April onwards, everyday at 11 AM on Star Bharat.”
The channel also posted about Sarabhai vs Sarabhai: “After 16 years, Rosesh is coming back again with his poetry to meet you! Watch Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, 6 April onwards, everyday at 10 am on Star Bharat.” the post said.
DD National has also started re-telecasting popular old shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat, Circus and Byomkesh Bakshi. Already, the channel has reported an immense soar in viewership numbers.
