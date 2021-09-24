Cheered Me Up: Hina Khan Recalls Chat With Sidharth Shukla After Her Dad’s Death

Talking about her reaction to the news of Sidharth Shukla’s passing, Hina said, “Sidharth's passing shook me, real bad, real bad. I don't want to brag and talk about it much, and what I went through. All I would like to tell you is that I terribly miss that person and it is the most unfortunate thing that could happen, and so, so sudden.”

Hina Khan, best known for her role as Akshara Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, was a runner up on Bigg Boss 11, and later entered the Bigg Boss house in season 14 with Sidharth Shukla as a ‘senior’.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla was declared dead on arrival at Mumbai’s Cooper hospital and is survived by his mother and sisters.