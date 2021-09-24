Cheered Me Up: Hina Khan Recalls Chat With Sidharth Shukla After Her Dad’s Death
Hina Khan added that she'd want to share the chat with Sidharth Shukla's family.
Actor Hina Khan recalled a conversation she had with late Sidharth Shukla who had texted her after her father’s demise in April. Sidharth Shukla passed away on 2 September. Hina added that she doesn’t want to share the details of the conversation but would like to share it with Sidharth’s family.
“I remember he called me when dad's thing happened. And I did not answer. And then he messaged me, and I started chatting with him for two-three minutes. He cheered me up. I had a smile on my face.” Hina Khan told Bollywood Hungama.
Hina added, “I can't really share the chat with you, but I still go through that chat. And I'm going to share that with his family so that they get a smile on their face. Because they are definitely speaking to people and looking for an instance or a side of him probably which they don't know. Obviously, they're trying to collect all the memories possible.”
Talking about her reaction to the news of Sidharth Shukla’s passing, Hina said, “Sidharth's passing shook me, real bad, real bad. I don't want to brag and talk about it much, and what I went through. All I would like to tell you is that I terribly miss that person and it is the most unfortunate thing that could happen, and so, so sudden.”
Hina Khan, best known for her role as Akshara Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, was a runner up on Bigg Boss 11, and later entered the Bigg Boss house in season 14 with Sidharth Shukla as a ‘senior’.
Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla was declared dead on arrival at Mumbai’s Cooper hospital and is survived by his mother and sisters.
