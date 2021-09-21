Being Arrogant Was a Strategic Game Plan: Bigg Boss OTT Winner Divya Agarwal

Divya Agarwal, who took home the Bigg Boss OTT trophy, has been settling in at home after coming back from the show. She has been making headlines since day one on account of playing as a lone warrior.

In an interview, she had mentioned that Varun Sood found her arrogant during the first week of Bigg Boss OTT. Talking to The Quint, the actor revealed that she laughed when her friends and family told her she was arrogant.

Divya added that being arrogant was a, well thought out, strategic game plan, and revealed why she decided to do so. Divya also speaks about how well Varun Sood had maintained the house in her absence. The Bigg Boss OTT winner also has a message for co-contestant Shamita Shetty.