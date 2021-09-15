Abhinav Shukla on How Shehnaaz Gill is Coping After Sidharth Shukla's Death

Abhinav and Siddharth started their careers at same time. They took part in Gladrags Manhunt and Megamodel Contest in 2004 and both of them had a passion for bikes. “We started our careers together and worked on a show Babul Ka Aangan. He had a quirky and unusual sense of humour and was a go-getter. We shared the same passion for bikes. Sidharth's death is untimely and left us all heartbroken", Abhinav had told a publication.

Siddharth Shukla passed away on 2 September at the age of 40. The actor started his career with the TV show Babul Ka Angan Chootey Na. Sidharth gained popularity with Balika Vadhu. Siddharth and Shehnaaz were participants of Big Boss 13 and there were rumours about them dating since then. However, they have never opened up about their relationship in public.