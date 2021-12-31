‘Little Bit of K3G in All of Us’: Shilpa Shetty Recreates SRK’s Helicopter Scene
Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor had previously recreated Kareena Kapoor's scenes from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.
Actor Shilpa Shetty recreated a scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham on her return from her holiday in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. Shilpa shared an Instagram reel of her stepping out of a helicopter mimicking Shah Rukh Khan in the iconic K3G scene.
She captioned the video, “That feeling of coming back home… unmatched! We all have a little bit of K3G in all of us.”
Shilpa was dressed in all black like Shah Rukh’s character Rahul, and ran forward after disembarking from the chopper. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham theme song has been added to the video to complete the nostalgia trip. K3G director Karan Johar reacted to the video with applause emojis.
Here's the original scene from the film:
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham clearly still has its appeal since Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor had both recreated Poo’s (Kareena Kapoor Khan) scenes from the film when it clocked 20 years.
Alia’s video featured several other celebrities including Ibrahim Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh, who played Hrithik Roshan’s character. Kareena Kapoor had also shared Alia's video with the caption, "No one better than POO only of course the bestest actor of our times... my darling Alia."
