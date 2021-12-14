True Challenge Was Justifying The Icons Who Were Cast: KJo on 20 Years of 'K3G'

Karan adds that the biggest challenge was to justify getting such a popular cast together. "Music and dance are, without a doubt, the bed and blanket of Bollywood but perhaps this wasn't something I was really stressed about. The true challenge was justifying the icons that were cast in the film. Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, living legends, the eternal duo of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, who are dearest to my heart since my very first film, and the trend-setters of that era, Hrithik and Kareena, and they still continue to be", Karan says.

Karan continues by saying that even after so many years, people hum the songs of K3G, and the theme has deeply resonated with thousands. The filmmaker praised his team for putting together the lavish set and trend-setting costumes.