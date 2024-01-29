ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'She Never Said Sanghi Was a Bad Word': Rajinikanth Defends Daughter Aishwarya

Rajinikanth defended Aishwarya's comment and said she never used 'Sanghi' in a 'bad' sense.

At the audio launch of Lal Salaam, Aishwarya defended her father, Rajinikanth, against being labelled a 'Sanghi'. Rajinikanth, speaking to reporters, outside Chennai airport on Monday, supported his daughter's statement, clarifying that she did not use the term 'Sanghi' in a negative sense.

Rajnikanth defended his daughter by saying,

"My daughter never said that Sanghi [the term] was a bad word. She only questioned why her father was being branded that way, when he is into spirituality."

Earlier Aishwarya said that her father was not a Sanghi, "I generally stay away from social media, but my team often tells me what’s happening and keep showing some posts. I used to get angry seeing them. We’re human beings too. In recent times, many people call my father a Sanghi. I didn’t know what it meant. I then asked someone what was the meaning of Sanghi and they said that people, who support a particular political party are called Sanghi.”

The audio launch of Lal Salaam took place at a private college in Chennai on 26 January.

Rajinikanth 

