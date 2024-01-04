Join Us On:
Aishwarya Ragupathi Harassed at Captain Miller Event; Pens Note

“I have good people around me, but monsters like this scare me,” wrote anchor Aishwarya on Instagram post.

The pre-release event of Dhanush’s Captain Miller, was held on Wednesday, 3 January in Chennai. The event ran into controversy when a video of anchor Aishwarya Raghupathi confronting a man made rounds on social media. 

The anchor took to her Instagram stories to say, “In that crowd, a guy harassed me. I faced him immediately and didn’t let go until I started beating him. He ran, but I chased him, refusing to release my grip. I wasn’t able to accept that he had the guts to grab a woman’s body part. I shouted & attacked him. (sic)”

She added, “I have good people around me, and I know there are lots of kind and respectful humans in the world. But I feel too scared to be around these few percent of monsters!!! (sic)”

In the video shared on X, a crowd can be seen forming around Aishwarya and another man at the event. The video shows Aishwarya thrashing her alleged harasser at the venue.

Directed by Arun Matheswaran, Captain Miller stars Dhanush and Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead roles. 

Topics:  Dhanush 

