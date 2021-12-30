Sharvari Wagh Reacts to Rumours About Her & Sunny Kaushal's Relationship
Rumours about Sharvari & Sunny dating resurfaced when the former attended Vicky Kaushal's wedding.
Actor Sharvari Wagh has rubbished rumours that she and Sunny Kaushal are in a relationship. The dating rumours resurfaced when Sharvari attended Sunny's brother Vicky Kaushal's wedding with Katrina Kaif at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.
In an interview with India.com, Sharvari said that she and Sunny became close friends while working together on the Amazon Prime show The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye. She emphasised that there is no truth to the rumours.
“Sunny and I have worked on The Forgotten Army together. This was four years back. We really became very good friends and we have stayed friends for over the last four years. Kabir Khan sir was there, I was there and he was there… we all have become such good friends for so long now", Sharvari told the publication.
"Honestly, the rumours are very rumoured and I would say these are only rumours. When you make such close friends, you can't shy away from hanging out and bonding. Things coming out as articles don't mean you stop living. These are friends I have made in the industry and I have to be there for them".Sharvari Wagh, Actor
Sharvari was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.