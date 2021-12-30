Sharvari Wagh Reacts to Rumours About Her & Sunny Kaushal's Relationship

Actor Sharvari Wagh has rubbished rumours that she and Sunny Kaushal are in a relationship. The dating rumours resurfaced when Sharvari attended Sunny's brother Vicky Kaushal's wedding with Katrina Kaif at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

In an interview with India.com, Sharvari said that she and Sunny became close friends while working together on the Amazon Prime show The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye. She emphasised that there is no truth to the rumours.