Watch: Some Highlights From Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s Grand Wedding

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif both wore Sabyasachi outfits for their wedding.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on 9 December.</p></div>
While speculations about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding were making rounds for months, the couple confirmed the news when they posted the first pictures from their wedding on 9 December.

Since then, Vicky and Katrina have been making the internet swoon by sharing several heartwarming pictures from the wedding including those from the mehendi and haldi ceremonies. Watch the video for some highlights of the three-day affair.

Katrina and Vicky shared new pictures on 14 December and designer Sabyasachi Mukerji revealed that Katrina’s outfit was a tribute to her mother’s British heritage.

He wrote on Instagram, “Sabyasachi conceptualised and created a vintage-inspired couture sari with a trailing veil. Silhouetted like a white wedding gown, the pastel tulle sari is embellished with hand-cut English flowers, embroidered by craftswomen from Bengal and liberally sprinkled with semi precious gems and crystals.”

Watch the video for more.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

