Siddhant Chaturvedi & Sharvari Wagh on Meeting Saif & Rani For The First Time

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh are all set to star in Bunty Aur Babli 2. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in key roles.

Speaking to The Quint about the film Siddhant said, "It has been 16 years since the original film, and with this one we have tried to do something new. Sharvari and I were kids when Bunty Aur Babli released, and that film is iconic. It was overwhelming to be cast in Bunty Aur Babli 2."

Siddhant and Sharvari also spoke about watching Bunty Aur Babli when it released. "I remember when the film released, and even a few years after that, everyone was just stitching the kind of kurtas that Rani wore and buying the jholas. My mom would also take us to the tailor and get the outfit stitched", Sharvari said. Siddhant recalled dancing to the songs of the film at parties and other functions.