Jason Shah Comments on Sharmin’s ‘One-Tone Performance’ in Heeramandi

Actor Jason Shah, who portrayed the villain Cartwright in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut streaming series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, discussed the criticism his co-star Sharmin Segal has faced for her performance.
In an interview with Entertainment LIVE, Jason spoke about the common opinion that Sharmin's performance was lacking, describing it as "one-tone," in view of the audiences' criticism.
He speculated that this might have been due to the direction she received from Bhansali, her uncle. Jason also mentioned that Sharmin's character had a lot of untapped potential.
He said, “I thought, personally, there should have been a higher escalation of emotion in different places.”
He continued, “I remember Sanjay also saying, ‘Stop acting from your head, act from your heart’. But I don’t know, maybe that’s what they wanted from her. Maybe that was the one tone that they were looking for from this character. But that’s the director’s call. She was alright. She was doing her thing. We worked pretty easily together. We never had any difficulty as such.”
Jason also spoke about whether the performance was asked to kept muted or not, “Maybe, that’s what I think. If not, if she wasn’t told to keep it one-tone, I felt that the character had a lot of space and a lot of scope to do a lot of different things. I didn’t feel it was fully explored. But I’m not the director.”
Heeramandi stars Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha and other in lead roles.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)