Shah Rukh Khan Visits Vaishno Devi Shrine, Poses With Fans; See Pics

Shah Rukh is busy promoting his new film Pathaan which is all set to release next year on 25 January. Th film features John Abraham in an important role and has been produced under the banner of Yash Raj films.

The Bollywood actor will be seen on screen after a gap of 3 years. He was last seen in Zero which starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Moreover, he also has Dunki and Jawan in the pipeline.