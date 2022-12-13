Shah Rukh Khan Visits Vaishno Devi Shrine, Poses With Fans; See Pics
Shah Rukh Khan posed with fans while at the shrine.
Shah Rukh Khan recently visited the Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra. The Pathaan actor reportedly visited the shrine ahead of his song release. The song in question is 'Besharam Rang' which features Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh.
Several fan accounts posted pictures of Shah Rukh Khan from the temple. He was seen sporting a laal tika as he posed with his fans. He was in casual attire, wearing a maroon coloured sweatshirt and jeans.
Shah Rukh is busy promoting his new film Pathaan which is all set to release next year on 25 January. Th film features John Abraham in an important role and has been produced under the banner of Yash Raj films.
The Bollywood actor will be seen on screen after a gap of 3 years. He was last seen in Zero which starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Moreover, he also has Dunki and Jawan in the pipeline.
