Fans Can’t Keep Calm As Shah Rukh Khan Unveils 'Pathaan' Trailer on His Birthday

Recently, his cameo appearances in Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha and Alia and Ranbir's Bhramastra made his fans go gaga, and now with the teaser release of Pathaan, they just can't keep calm. Shah Rukh is coming back on screen after a hiatus of 4 years, and the sheer excitement and joy of his fans is priceless and it only proves his loyal fan base.