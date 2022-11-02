Fans Can’t Keep Calm As Shah Rukh Khan Unveils 'Pathaan' Trailer on His Birthday
'Pathaan' is all set to release on 25 January 2023.
As the superstar Shah Rukh Khan turns 57 today, he surprised his fans by unveiling the first look of his upcoming movie Pathaan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Pathaan is all set to release on the big screen on 25 January, 2023.
Recently, his cameo appearances in Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha and Alia and Ranbir's Bhramastra made his fans go gaga, and now with the teaser release of Pathaan, they just can't keep calm. Shah Rukh is coming back on screen after a hiatus of 4 years, and the sheer excitement and joy of his fans is priceless and it only proves his loyal fan base.
This is how his fans shared their enthusiasm on social media:
