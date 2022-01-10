Salman is Calling 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Sequel 'Pawan Putra Bhaijaan': Kabir Khan
Salman had announced the Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel at a promotional event for RRR.
Salman Khan had recently announced the Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel. Now, filmmaker Kabir Khan has said that the actor did it in 'excitement', while in reality they are yet to lock the script. Khan added that Salman is calling the title of the sequel Pawan Putra Bhaijaan.
In an interview to mid-day Kabir Khan said, "Pawan Putra Bhaijaan is what Salman is calling it. It is definitely being written, He mentioned that it is happening because he is excited. I have not read the script, but Vijayendra sir will write something exciting. The idea of a sequel never excites me. I will never make a sequel to my film only because the original was successful. If I find a great story, I will be happy to make one.”
Khan joked, "Salman talks from the heart, he doesn't follow the protocols of formal announcements".
In December, Salman had announced the sequel at a promotional event for SS Rajamouli's RRR.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan was directed by Kabir Khan and also starred Harshaali Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles. The film released on 17 July, 2015.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.