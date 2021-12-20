Salman Announces 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2'; Film to be Written by Rajamouli's Dad
Salman made the announcement at the RRR pre-release event in Mumbai.
Salman Khan officially announced the sequel of Bajrangi Bhaijaan at the RRR pre-release event in Mumbai on Sunday, 19 December. The film will be written by SS Rajamouli's father KV Vijayendra Prasad, who also wrote the first part.
Salman attended the event along with RRR director Rajamouli, and the cast - Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. Salman made the announcement while talking about how Rajamouli's father gave him one of the best films of his career.
Responding to it, filmmaker Karan Johar, who hosted the grand event, asked the actor, “So can we say, this is the official announcement of the film?” To which, Salman replied, “Yes, Karan”.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan was directed by Kabir Khan and also starred Harshaali Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles. The film released on 17 July, 2015.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.