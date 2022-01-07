ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Schedule of Salman, Katrina-Starrer 'Tiger 3' Pushed Amid COVID Concerns

The 15-day schedule of Tiger 3 was supposed to begin from 12 January.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who have teamed up again for Tiger 3, were all set to head to Delhi this month for a crucial schedule of the movie. However, as per a report by Filmfare, Yash Raj Films has postponed the schedule amid the Omicron threat and the steep rise in coronavirus cases across the country.

A source told the publication, "The time is not right to plan big outdoor schedules. The Omicron threat is real, and it's wise that the makers have chosen to be cautious. The 15-day schedule, which was supposed to begin from 12 January, stands postponed now. It will be planned at a later stage".

With restrictions being imposed across the country and cinema halls shutting, a number of film releases have also been postponed. Some of the much-anticipated movies hit by the third wave are RRR, Jersey, Radhey Shyam and Prithviraj.

