Is the Salman Brand of Films on the Decline With the Rise of Good OTT Content?

The year was 2013. Films like Wanted, Ek Tha Tiger and Dabangg in the preceding years had resuscitated Salman Khan’s career. And he had Jai Ho ready for release, with Kick and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo on the floors, when during an interview with the PTI the actor said, "This space (masala films) will die totally. I think this was a beautiful format where we had films like Wanted, Dabangg etc."

"Now everybody has overdone it so much that it might die away. These kinds of films are popular but the creativity is becoming less… It seems the same stuff is happening. I don’t know which genre will click now. The whole thing where one person beating up 50 people and them flying around will remain as this is part of our cinema. But there is a reason why and how he is beating (sic)."