Salman Khan This Is the Reason Behind Antim’s Slow Start at the Box Office
Salman Khan's Antim: The Final Truth earned around 5 crore at the box office on the first day.
The Salman Khan-starrer Antim: The Final Truth has a lukewarm opening day at the box office when compared to other films featuring the actor. The film later showed steady growth on the weekend. Salman Khan said that people presumed he was only in the film for a brief amount of time and that might’ve affected the box office earnings.
Salman told The Times of India, “I think it is doing much better because of the word of mouth that I am in the film. Earlier people thought I was there in the film for only 5-15 minutes. However, it is untrue. That rumour died down after people watched the movie.”
Salman Khan added that the Antim team will travel to states like Delhi and Gujarat to promote the film and change audience perception.
“Aayush will be promoting the movie in Mumbai. We have decided few days ago that he should promote it well in the city, but maybe he will join us for one or two cities. First, we will go then Aayush will go to these places. We will go to Punjab, Delhi, Gujarat, Indore, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru,” Salman said.
Antim saw an increase in earnings on Sunday amounting to approximately 7.75 crore. Exhibitor Akshaye Rathi spoke to Film Companion about the film and said, “Between the films that were available during the weekend, the audience that wanted to step out made their choice."
Rathi added, "This choice, for a larger number of people, happened to be Antim. Salman Khan’s star power is undeniable, and that’s one of the reasons why the movie has done the kind of numbers it has.”
Antim: The Final Truth has been directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and stars Aayush Sharma with Salman Khan. Salman plays the role of a cop while Aayush’s character is a ruthless gangster.
