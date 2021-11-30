Salman Khan This Is the Reason Behind Antim’s Slow Start at the Box Office

The Salman Khan-starrer Antim: The Final Truth has a lukewarm opening day at the box office when compared to other films featuring the actor. The film later showed steady growth on the weekend. Salman Khan said that people presumed he was only in the film for a brief amount of time and that might’ve affected the box office earnings.

Salman told The Times of India, “I think it is doing much better because of the word of mouth that I am in the film. Earlier people thought I was there in the film for only 5-15 minutes. However, it is untrue. That rumour died down after people watched the movie.”

Salman Khan added that the Antim team will travel to states like Delhi and Gujarat to promote the film and change audience perception.