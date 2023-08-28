Actor Saiyami Kher talks to The Quint about her journey as an actor, the experience of shooting films like Choked and Ghoomer, of managing a restaurant at the age of 10, how her parents encouraged her to pursue sports, and more.

Speaking of Ghoomer, Kher says, "Getting to work on Ghoomer is just the best thing I could ask for because I love being front of the camera and I love cricket."