The actor believes that the advent of OTT has been beneficial for filmmakers and actors because opportunities have increased. He adds that there is little space for innovation in cinema when people focus on trends and making money.

“A trend is set and then some people will take the trend and make it better and others will milk it till the last drop. And it'll die a painful death. When people in the entertainment business are concerned about which trend is making money and they just keep doing that, it doesn’t leave any space for new trends to happen,” Devaiah says.