'Had Disregarded Ali Fazal Since I Thought He Was Juvenile But...': Richa Chadha

Actor Richa Chadha sat down with The Quint to talk about her journey as an actor, her acting philosophy, working with Neeraj Ghaywan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali among others, her latest project Heeramandi, how she and Ali Fazal approach acting and much more.

Talking about working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the actor said, "I love working with him. All of the things that are said about him like, 'He has a temper,' I'm sure but if you had so many crores riding on the set and you saw nincompoops around you, you might yell at them sometimes. If other actors have shared traumatic experiences with him, that's not what I am talking about.”