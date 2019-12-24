What I Say Might Offend People: Ajay Devgn on CAA Protests
He added that violence was harmful and did not contribute to the bigger objective of “amicably” settling the issue at hand. He also said that each side had a right to its own opinion and expression.
Elaborating further on why he thought Bollywood actors could not openly express he said,
“If we say something, it offends somebody else. If Saif says something tomorrow, people will go out and start protesting. They will ban a film called ‘Tanhaji’. Who is going to suffer? The producer, that’s me. He does not have the right to make me suffer. So there is a lot of responsibility.”Ajay Devgn, Actor
He also added that if an actor decided to comment on a political situation, it affected not just the producer but also everyone else who was involved in the production of the film. Ajay also gave examples of Aamir Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali who had both suffered due to the same issue.
Ajay also expressed his concern over how his words could be interpreted wrong in a different context. He called the society “tricky”. Saif also agreed with Ajay. The latter then said that “Sometimes a joke is also taken seriously.”
Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in upcoming period drama film Tanhaji.
Tanhaji is directed by Om Raut and produced by Ajay Devgn, it sees Ajay and Kajol reunite on screen nine years after Toonpur Ka Super Hero.
Set in the 17th century, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is based on the life of Tanhaji Malusare (Ajay), a military leader in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. According to legend, he was enlisted by Shivaji to recapture the Kondana fort from the Mughals and managed to do so with the help of his pet monitor lizards. However, he lost his life in the battle – the Battle of Sinhagad – and Shivaji renamed the fort to Sinhagad (Lion Fort) in memory of his commander. Saif Ali Khan plays his rival, Udaybhan Rathod, a Rajput officer appointed by Mughul army chief Jai Singh, working under Aurangzeb.
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior releases on 10 January 2020.
