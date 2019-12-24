Anubhav Sinha Responds to Kangana’s Tax Comment

On Monday, 23 December, Kangana spoke about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the unrest across the country as protests continue at the launch of the trailer for her film Panga. “If you are protesting against something, it’s imperative that violence should not be a part of it. Only 3-4 per cent of our population are taxpayers, and the rest thrive on that. So what gives you the right to burn buses and trains and create ruckus in the country? That should be looked into,” she said.

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also took countered Kangana’s claims and said that every citizen pays tax, whether a daily wage worker or billionaire. “Violence and damage to public property is wrong in every situation, it is against both humanity and law... But this country is not dependent on tax of only 3 per cent people. Every person in the country pays a tax, from a daily wage worker, even a daily wage labourer to a billionaire,” he tweeted.

Other social media users echoed a similar sentiment and pointed out that Kangana should have been aware she was speaking from a place of privilege.