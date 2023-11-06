ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Rashmika Mandanna's Deepfake Video Goes Viral; Amitabh Bachchan Raises Concern

Actor Rashmika Mandanna was recently morphed in a video that has gone viral on the internet.

Quint Entertainment
Updated
Celebrities
1 min read
Rashmika Mandanna's Deepfake Video Goes Viral; Amitabh Bachchan Raises Concern
On 5 November, an AI-generated deepfake video of actor Rashmika Mandanna went viral on the internet. However, upon closer examination, users found out that the video had been digitally manipulated. The video mimicked the actor entering an elevator wearing a black top.

The video was originally shared on Instagram on 8 October by a social media influencer named Zara Patel. It was later altered with Mandanna's image. However, the identity of the creator of the deepfake video has not been discovered yet.

After the video went viral, several celebrities and fans raised their concerns over the urgent need for legal action to tackle the spread of such fake content on social media.

So far, the video has over 2.4 million views on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan also raised his concern over the viral video on X. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Yes this is a strong case for legal."

Have a look at his post here:

What is a Deepfake? Deepfake is a type of synthetic media wherein a person in an existing video or an image is replaced with someone else's preferences using AI. The technology seamlessly manipulates and alters the actual footage.

Published: 
