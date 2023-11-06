Rashmika Mandanna's Deepfake Video Goes Viral; Amitabh Bachchan Raises Concern

After the video went viral, several celebrities and fans raised their concerns over the urgent need for legal action to tackle the spread of such fake content on social media.

So far, the video has over 2.4 million views on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan also raised his concern over the viral video on X. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Yes this is a strong case for legal."

Have a look at his post here: