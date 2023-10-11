Animal: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna Set The Screen On Fire With 'Hua Main'

Ranbir Kapoor's highly anticipated film Animal is all set to release on 1 December. Starring Anil Kapoor in a leading role as well, the film attempts to explore the bond between a father and son - played by Ranbir and Anil respectively, as per the trailer. Meanwhile, a new song has been released featuring Rashmika and Ranbir. The duo seem to be passionately in love as they
In the song the duo seem to be intensely in love. They are going against their family's wishes and falling for each other. The couple have passionate chemistry as they romance each other on screen.
Take a look:
The film also stars Tripti Dimri and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. The action-thriller will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)