'My Father and I Discussed It': SS Rajamouli Confirms 'RRR' Sequel In Works
'RRR' features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles.
SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, starring Ram Charan, JR NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn has been a massive success in India as well as abroad. The filmmaker of the epic action drama has now revealed that its sequel is currently in development.
During a screening of his film in Chicago, Rajamouli revealed that his father Vijayendra Prasad, who has been the screenwriter for most of his films, will be writing the RRR sequel.
When asked about the chances of RRR 2, he shared "I would absolutely love to. I can’t reveal many details about it but my father, who has been a screenwriter for all my films including RRR…We discussed a bit about it, and he is working on the story."
Here, hear it from the filmmaker himself:
Recently, RRR became the third highest-grossing Indian film in Japan, overtaking the box office collections of Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots. The film also made its entry to 95th Academy Awards, by joining the nomination race in 14 different categories.
Set in the pre-independence era, RRR follows the story of two real-life Indian revolutionary heroes — Alluri Sitaram Raju and Komaram Bheem, who lived in the 1920s. The film made its worldwide theatrical premiere on 24 March 2022.
