'My Father and I Discussed It': SS Rajamouli Confirms 'RRR' Sequel In Works

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, starring Ram Charan, JR NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn has been a massive success in India as well as abroad. The filmmaker of the epic action drama has now revealed that its sequel is currently in development.

During a screening of his film in Chicago, Rajamouli revealed that his father Vijayendra Prasad, who has been the screenwriter for most of his films, will be writing the RRR sequel.