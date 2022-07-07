'90s Heroes Are My Superstars Too; No Mystery Around Actors Now': Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao is gearing up for the release of HIT: The First Case, which is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film by the same name. Also starring Sanya Malhotra, the Sailesh Kolanu directorial will hit theatres on 15 July.

Speaking to The Quint about starring in the remake, Rajkummar said, "The same director made this film too and he wanted to take it to a wider audience. He wanted to change so many things in the Hindi one. The overall treatment is very different in the new one. That's the reason why I said yes to the movie, because I really liked the story".