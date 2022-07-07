ADVERTISEMENT

'90s Heroes Are My Superstars Too; No Mystery Around Actors Now': Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao speaks about impersonating Shah Rukh Khan's character from 'DDLJ' as a child.

Tanisha Bagchi
Published
Celebrities
2 min read

Rajkummar Rao is gearing up for the release of HIT: The First Case, which is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film by the same name. Also starring Sanya Malhotra, the Sailesh Kolanu directorial will hit theatres on 15 July.

Speaking to The Quint about starring in the remake, Rajkummar said, "The same director made this film too and he wanted to take it to a wider audience. He wanted to change so many things in the Hindi one. The overall treatment is very different in the new one. That's the reason why I said yes to the movie, because I really liked the story".

Rajkummar also spoke about the definition of the 'hero' or the 'protagonist' being changed now as compared to films in the 90s.

"I really welcome the change. We are now focusing on our stories more and the actors playing the characters. I think it's more fun playing the characters rather than just playing yourself in every film. It can get boring and monotonous, at least for me".
Rajkummar Rao

Speaking about actors becoming more accessible to fans now Rajkummar said, "I am a 90s kid. I like the 90s a lot, where there was a mystery around actors. Every month there used to be a couple of magazines where we would get to know something about someone's life. But now, we are so much more accessible because of social media. There is no privacy at all".

The actor added,

"As a child, I would just imagine what Shah Rukh Khan would be doing. I have grown up watching him and I would always wonder what he, or the other celebrities' lives would be off screen. That mystery was great".

Rajkummar also spoke about how he would impersonate characters he loved watching on screen.

Watch the video for more.

Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty

