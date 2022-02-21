'Finally My Community Has a Film': Rajkummar Rao's Sister-in-Law on 'Badhaai Do'
Parnalekha is all praise for Rajkummar Rao & Bhumi Pednekar's Badhaai Do.
Rajkummar Rao's sister-in-law Parnalekha has taken to Instagram to write a long note praising his latest film Badhaai Do. Badhaai Do has been earning praise from fans and critics alike.
In her post Parnalekha wrote, "'Badhaai Do' is an intimate revolution that will activate a desire of transformation in the way “LGBTQIA+” oriented films are made in India. Finally,my community has a film; wherein two girls are not sexually objectified for being two dykes in love, and two men aren’t being called “meetha” and “chukka” for being homosexual studs. At the end of the day, it’s all about the sensitivity in “the gaze” and not only about “the gays” in LGBTQIA+ films. Really appreciated the “absence” of the “male gaze” in this sensitive queer outing. The emotional, physical and psychological consequences of “lavender marriages” are intense, honourable, honest and dramatic. Add a bit of humour to this conflict and you get a light hearted dramedy called Badhaai do. Watch it!"
Parnalekha also gave a shout-out to Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar for their stellar performances. For Bhumi she wrote, "Shuddered! Some of them leading ladies have in the past when asked to play a lesbian. Not you! You’ve led the way! Somewhere, in some corner of rural India, you have inspired a “tomboy” to live her/his/theys life with integrity, honesty and bravery.Thank you, for being you".
As for her brother-in-law Parnalekha added, "It warms my heart to know that your name will appear in the acting books,and that a 100 years later,some random loner or aspiring actor will have found a friend in you. To Shardul and to your brave choices as an actor!".
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.