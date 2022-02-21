'Finally My Community Has a Film': Rajkummar Rao's Sister-in-Law on 'Badhaai Do'

Rajkummar Rao's sister-in-law Parnalekha has taken to Instagram to write a long note praising his latest film Badhaai Do. Badhaai Do has been earning praise from fans and critics alike.

In her post Parnalekha wrote, "'Badhaai Do' is an intimate revolution that will activate a desire of transformation in the way “LGBTQIA+” oriented films are made in India. Finally,my community has a film; wherein two girls are not sexually objectified for being two dykes in love, and two men aren’t being called “meetha” and “chukka” for being homosexual studs. At the end of the day, it’s all about the sensitivity in “the gaze” and not only about “the gays” in LGBTQIA+ films. Really appreciated the “absence” of the “male gaze” in this sensitive queer outing. The emotional, physical and psychological consequences of “lavender marriages” are intense, honourable, honest and dramatic. Add a bit of humour to this conflict and you get a light hearted dramedy called Badhaai do. Watch it!"