Virat-Anushka to Rajkummar-Patralekhaa, Here's Who Designed These Celeb Weddings
Be it Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma or Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, celebrity weddings are always the talk of the town. From costumes to jewellery to the venue, every little thing is spoken about and scrutinised. Wedding designer Devika Narain gives a peek into the massive planning that goes behind executing these lavish weddings.
Speaking about her journey Narain told The Quint, "It was a long and winding road for me. At 18, I wanted to be a journalist and majored in literature. I've worked with a bunch of journalists and realised my passion lay elsewhere. The truth is, I have always loved weddings. I was 10 when I went to the first wedding ceremony, and I can't describe the happiness. Till five years back, wedding designer as a career choice was relatively unknown. I had to explain to people how it is different from a wedding planner".
Narain also spoke about the highlights of Rajkummar Rao & Anushka Sharma's weddings. "For Rajkummar's wedding, we used a lot of marigolds. Winter is the season of marigolds, and the flowers complemented the beautiful outfits designed by Sabyasachi. The highlight for Rajkummar & Patralekhaa's wedding would be the jaimala and the mandap decorated with marigolds".
Elaborating on Virat and Anushka's wedding Narain said, "I think that was the first time India caught a glimpse of a destination Indian wedding. I feel it was a yardstick of every wedding that's taken place after because that's the first time people saw how personal Indian weddings can be".
