'Truly a Joy to Watch': Priyanka Chopra Praises Pakistan's Oscar Entry 'Joyland'

Priyanka Chopra took to social media to heap praise on filmmaker Saim Sadiq's critically acclaimed film Joyland, which is the first film from Pakistan that has been shortlisted for the 95th Academy Awards.

Sharing a video from the film on her Instagram story on 17 January, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor wrote, "Joyland is truly a joy to watch. Bravo to the entire team for bringing this story to life. It's a must watch."