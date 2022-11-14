‘Joyland’ Ban: All About the Controversy & Reactions From the Cast & Filmmaker

The film was due to release in Pakistan on 18 November. As per reports, Pakistan's censor board issued a censor certificate to the movie on 17 August, for public viewing. But the decision was reversed later.



According to a report by Hindustan Times, the ministry said, “Written complaints were received that the film contains highly objectionable material which do not conform with the social values and moral standards of our society and is clearly repugnant to the norms of ‘decency and morality’ as laid down in Section 9 of the Motion Picture Ordinance, 1979.”