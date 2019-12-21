Parineeti Chopra Dropped as Brand Ambassador by Haryana Govt?

The Haryana government has reportedly dropped Parineeti Chopra from the post of the state’s Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign brand ambassador. Parineeti’s removal allegedly comes after the actor tweeted against the police brutality on students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University.

Unlike other celebrities who were measured in their criticism of the state violence, Parineeti also brought the Citizenship Amendment Act in her tweet which said, “If this is what’s gonna happen everytime a citizen expresses their view, forget #CAB, we should pass a bill and not call our country a democracy anymore! Beating up innocent human beings for speaking their mind? BARBARIC.”