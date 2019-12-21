Parineeti Chopra Dropped as Brand Ambassador by Haryana Govt?
The Haryana government has reportedly dropped Parineeti Chopra from the post of the state’s Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign brand ambassador. Parineeti’s removal allegedly comes after the actor tweeted against the police brutality on students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University.
Unlike other celebrities who were measured in their criticism of the state violence, Parineeti also brought the Citizenship Amendment Act in her tweet which said, “If this is what’s gonna happen everytime a citizen expresses their view, forget #CAB, we should pass a bill and not call our country a democracy anymore! Beating up innocent human beings for speaking their mind? BARBARIC.”
The Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government however has not officially confirmed Parineeti Chopra’s removal yet. However, there was a report which stated that, Yogender Malik, the Haryana CM’s advisor on the Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign, has said that “as per my information, Parineeti Chopra is no longer our brand ambassador.”
According to a report in The Indian Express on Thursday, Malik said, “She (Parineeti Chopra) participated in just one function in Gurgaon in July 2015 when the government had announced her nomination for the responsibility of Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign brand ambassador.”
Parineeti is from Haryana’s Ambala town and was appointed as the brand ambassador of the Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign launched by the Haryana government in 2015. The actor’s appointment was made at an event attended by Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, US Ambassador Richard Verma, Kavita Jain, Minister for Women and Child Development and Louis-Georges Arsenault, country representative of UNICEF.
