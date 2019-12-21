What’s Happening Is Tragic for Indian Muslims, Quotes Mahesh Bhatt

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has rallied behind Indian Muslims and quoted writer Ian Bremmer’s article in Time magazine to emphasise that, “from a humanitarian perspective, what’s happening right now in India is tragic, particularly for the country’s roughly 200 million Muslims. But it’s also tragic for India’s future—both as a functioning and inclusive democracy”. Bhatt posted the message on his Twitter account along with a link to an article in Time magazine by Bremmer. This is a line is from Bremmer’s article which is titled “I Argued That Narendra Modi Was India's Best Hope for Economic Reform. Things Have Changed”.

In the opening lines of his piece for Time, the writer states:

“As the US gears up to test the limits of its democracy, India has been busy showing off the limitations of its own. Make no mistake: from a humanitarian perspective, what’s happening right now in India is tragic, particularly for the country’s roughly 200 million Muslims. But it’s also tragic for India’s future—both as a functioning and inclusive democracy, and as a modern and complex economy capable of delivering the kinds of services and opportunities its 1.4 billion citizens need.”