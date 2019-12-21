What’s Happening Is Tragic for Indian Muslims, Quotes Mahesh Bhatt
Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has rallied behind Indian Muslims and quoted writer Ian Bremmer’s article in Time magazine to emphasise that, “from a humanitarian perspective, what’s happening right now in India is tragic, particularly for the country’s roughly 200 million Muslims. But it’s also tragic for India’s future—both as a functioning and inclusive democracy”. Bhatt posted the message on his Twitter account along with a link to an article in Time magazine by Bremmer. This is a line is from Bremmer’s article which is titled “I Argued That Narendra Modi Was India's Best Hope for Economic Reform. Things Have Changed”.
In the opening lines of his piece for Time, the writer states:
“As the US gears up to test the limits of its democracy, India has been busy showing off the limitations of its own. Make no mistake: from a humanitarian perspective, what’s happening right now in India is tragic, particularly for the country’s roughly 200 million Muslims. But it’s also tragic for India’s future—both as a functioning and inclusive democracy, and as a modern and complex economy capable of delivering the kinds of services and opportunities its 1.4 billion citizens need.”
Bhatt has been vocal about his rejection of the Citizenship Amendment Act and has also voiced his protest against the police violence on students who are agitating against the CAA and NRC. The filmmaker has called for a boycott of the “CAB based NRC”.
Apart from joining a protest meet in Mumbai, Bhatt has also put out a video taking a pledge against the CAA, stating that he will not submit any documents for the NRC if asked to prove his citizenship.
