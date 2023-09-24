ADVERTISEMENT
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Are Now Married: Report

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur.

Celebrities
Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Admi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha exchanged vows amidst their friends and family on Sunday, 24 September. The couple's grand wedding ceremony was held at the Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

As per reports, the couple opted for an ivory-themed wedding, and the guests were seen dressed accordingly. Parineeti's wedding outfit was designed by celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Several celebrities from the film industry and prominent politicians marked their presence at the royal wedding. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Yuva Sena leader Aditya Thackeray, Harbhajan Singh, and tennis ace Sania Mirza, among others, also joined the grand celebration.

Parineeti and Raghav's pre-wedding festivities kicked off with an ardas ceremony in Delhi, followed by a Sufi night. The following day, the guests and the couple arrived in Udaipur for the Mehendi, Haldi, and Sangeet ceremonies that took place between 22 to 23 September.

The newly-married couple will reportedly host a lavish wedding reception at 8:30 PM in Udaipur.

