Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: DJ Navraj Performs at 90s-Themed Sangeet

Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Admi Party MP Raghav Chadha's wedding festivities kicked off in Udaipur in grand style earlier this week. The soon-to-be-married couple's sangeet ceremony took place on 23 September and included an electrifying performance by DJ Navraj Hans.
However, the post has now been removed from Instagram.
The singer took to social media to share a couple of pictures with Parineeti and Raghav from the sangeet night. He wrote in the caption, "Wishing the adorable & made for each other, couple @parineetichopra ji & @raghavchadha88 ji a very happy married life. It was an absolute pleasure performing last night for the Sangeet ceremony. Stay blessed."
Have a look at the pictures here:
Several videos from the sangeet night surfaced on the internet. In one of the videos, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann could be seen grooving to his Navraj's performance.
Have a look:
Parineeti and Raghav are all set to tie the knot on 24 September. The couple's pheras (wedding vows) will reportedly take place at around 4:00 pm, followed by a grand post-wedding bash at The Leela Palace, Udaipur.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)