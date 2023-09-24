ADVERTISEMENT
Sania Mirza, Manish Malhotra Arrive For Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's Wedding

Several guests arrived in Udaipur for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's royal wedding.

Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Admi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha are all set to exchange vows on 24 September. Ahead of the grand wedding, which is taking place in Udaipur, several guests, including celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra, tennis player Sania Mirza, and Harbhajan Singh, among others, arrived at the venue.

As per reports, bride-to-be Parineeti will be wearing a stunning wedding outfit designed by Malhotra.

Have a look here:

