Shah Rukh Khan Wraps Up His Saudi Schedule of 'Dunki'; Shares Thank You Message
'Dunki' features Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Boman Irani in the lead roles.
Shah Rukh Khan has wrapped up the Saudi Arabia shooting schedule for his upcoming film, Dunki. Directed by Raj Kumar Hirani, the film also features Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani in the lead roles. Taking to social media on 30 November, SRK shared a video with his fans, wherein, he thanked the film's entire cast and crew for making his experience "so lovely."
In the thank-you video message, he said, "There's nothing more satisfying than completing a shooting schedule. A special thanks to Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture and Films for giving us such spectacular locations."
He further announced that he'd be heading out to the Red Sea International Film Festival.
Take a look at the video here:
SRK will be felicitated at the The Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF) in Jeddah fo his exceptional contribution to the film industry. HIs evergreen film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge will also be screened at the festival.
On the workfront, SRK will be next seen in filmmaker Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film will hit the theatres on 25 January 2023.
entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Shah Rukh Khan Taapsee Pannu Boman Irani
