Photo From 2022 Viral as Recent Pic of SRK From the Sets of Jawan

This image dates back to 2022 when Shah Rukh Khan was shooting for Jawan in Mumbai.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
Photo From 2022 Viral as Recent Pic of SRK From the Sets of Jawan
i

An image of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan standing at the door of a vehicle, with bandages on his face, is going viral on social media.

What is being claimed?: The claim states that this is a recent photo showing Khan on the sets of his upcoming movie Jawan.

Who shared it?: Along with social media users, this image was shared as a recent photo by several news media outlets like Zee News, DNA, and news agency Asian News International (ANI).

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: Twitter/screenshot)

So, is the picture old?: This image dates back to April 2022 when Khan was seen shooting in Mumbai for director Atlee's Jawan.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on the image which led us to a report from 2022.

  • This report was published by The Times of India's Entertainment Times on 7 April 2022 and it carried the same viral image.

  • The report carried exclusive images of Khan from the sets of his upcoming movie directed by Atlee.

  • The report carried several images of Khan and also mentioned that he was also driving an ambulance for a scene.

The image dates back to 2022.

(Source: ET/ screenshot)

  • The photographer also confirmed to us that the pictures were taken in 2022 during the shoot of Jawan in Mumbai.

  • This movie was initially known as 'Lion' but was later renamed as Jawan.

  • The poster and teaser also show Khan's face wrapped in bandages, as seen in the viral photo.

SRK shared movie poster on his official Instagram handle in June 2022.

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

Conclusion: Clearly, a picture from 2022 is being shared as a recent image from Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan.

Topics:  Shah Rukh Khan   Fact Check   Jawan 

