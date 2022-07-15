'Not Married…No Rings': Sushmita Sen Clarifies After Lalit Modi Announcement
In the post, Sen shared a photo of herself with her two daughters.
Businessman Lalit Modi, had taken to social media on 14 July to share pictures with actor Sushmita Sen and called her his 'better half'. Many speculated if the couple had tied the knot but Modi put those rumours to rest in a separate tweet that read, "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day."
Sen who had not reacted to the post previously has now taken to Instagram to share her thoughts on the matter. She shared a photo of herself with her two daughters and captioned the post as, "I am in a happy place!!!NOT MARRIED…NO RINGS…Unconditionally surrounded by love!!Enough clarification given…now back to life & work!!"
"Thank you for sharing in my happiness always…and for those who don’t…it’s #NOYB Anyway!!!I love you guys!!!," she added.
Modi's first tweet went as follows, "Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon."
Sen was previously dating Rohman Shawl. The two broke up a few months ago, after being in a relationship for a few years.
