‘My Sister Is Yet to Confirm This’: Rajeev Sen on Lalit Modi Dating Sushmita Sen
Rajeev Sen also said that he was not aware of his sister dating Lalit Modi.
Former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi, took the internet by surprise on 14 July, when he announced on his social media that he is dating actor Sushmita Sen. Modi shared several pictures of himself with the actor and called her his 'better half.'
In response to Modi's announcement, Sushmita Sen's brother, Rajeev Sen told ET Times that his sister is 'yet to confirm' that she is dating Lalit Modi.
He further added, "I am pleasantly surprised. I will speak to my sister before I say anything. I wasn't aware of it at all. My sister is yet to confirm this from her end, so, I can't comment as of now."
Taking to his official Twitter account, Modi had posted several pictures of himself with Sushmita and wrote, "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon."
Following his post, many speculated that the two have gotten married.
Modi later clarified, in another Twitter post that he is 'just dating' Sushmita Sen. He wrote, "Just for clarity. Not married — just dating each other. That too it will happen one day."
Sushmita has not yet commented on the announcement. The actor was previously dating Rohman Shawl. The two broke up a few months ago, after being in a relationship for a few years.
Whereas, Lalit Modi was married to Minal Sagrani, who passed away due to cancer in 2018. He had two children with her — daughter Aliya, and son Ruchir. He is also a stepfather to Sagrani's daughter Karima Sagrani, from her first marriage.
