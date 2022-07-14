Lalit Modi Clarifies He and Sushmita Sen Aren't Married But Are Dating
Former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi also wrote that he and Sushmita Sen were on a vacation with their families.
Businessman Lalit Modi, on Thursday (14 July), took to social media to share pictures with actor Sushmita Sen and called her his 'better half'.
He wrote, "Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon."
Many speculated that the couple had tied the knot but Lalit Modi put those rumours to rest in a separate tweet that read, "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day."
